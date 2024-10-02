Lulu Balling, Lassi Shots & More: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Face-Off In Adorable Gully Cricket Match (VIDEO)

Image: Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently took part in a fun game of gully cricket while filming an advertisement, and the light-hearted video quickly went viral, marking a rare on-screen appearance for the duo. The ad revolved around a quirky cricket match where Anushka and Kohli took turns batting, but Anushka’s unconventional rules kept things interesting.

From declaring, "If you miss a ball three times, you're out," to playfully stating, "If you get angry, you're out," she clearly had her own take on the game. Virat had no choice but to roll with her hilarious guidelines, including the one where "whoever hits the ball has to go fetch it."

As Virat prepared to bat, Anushka established the rule that "jiska bat, vo pehle batting karega," ensuring she batted first. But after getting out, she quickly made up a new rule: "The first ball is the trial ball." . The ad also featured behind-the-scenes moments of the couple, adding to the charm

What's next for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma?

Kohli was part of Team India's brilliant 2-0 clean-sweep win over Bangladesh. The win helped India solidify their position at the top of the World Test Championship table.

During the series he completed 27000 runs in international cricket and became the fastest to achieve it - 594 innings. He broke legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar's record, who achieved the feat in 623 innings. Virat Kohli will next feature in the three-match test series against New Zealand at home.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.