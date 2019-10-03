Luis Suarez saves Barcelona from blushes

Barcelona: Luis Suarez scored a scintillating double and the returning Lionel Messi set up the winner as Barcelona came from behind to beat Inter Milan in a thrilling contest at Camp Nou.

Lautaro Martinez fired Inter ahead after just two minutes on Wednesday and Antonio Conte's side, mean in defence and ruthless on the break, looked capable of pulling off an historic victory in Group F.

But Suarez broke down the Italians' determined back-line with a stunning volley just before the hour and then finished off a weaving Messi run in the 84th minute to complete a pulsating 2-1 win.

Inter had never beaten Barcelona away from home in the Champions League but were the better side for long spells, particularly in the first half when they should have added to their one-goal lead.

Instead, Barca's deadly duo came up trumps again, Suarez breaking through just as the hosts looked to be running out of ideas before Messi, back from injury, teed up his partner for the decisive second.

Inter play Juventus at home on Sunday, sitting top of Serie A after winning all of their six games so far and on this evidence, they could go far in Europe too.

Barcelona will be wary of the return fixture at the San Siro in December, which could yet decide who wins this group. For half an hour, Barcelona played well, switching the ball from one side to the other in an attempt to dislodge the dogged Inter defence. But the threat of their opponents on the break was always lurking and as the half wore on, Inter looked increasingly likely to grab a second.

Antonio Candreva scored but was ruled offside, Nicolo Barella would have but Nelson Semedo made a last-ditch block while Martinez and Alexis Sanchez both went close, the former drawing an excellent save from Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Round-up:

Group H

Lille 1-2 Chelsea:

Frank Lampard registered his first win in the UEFA Champions League after his Chelsea defeated Lille 2-1 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Tammy Abraham opened the scoring for the visitors on 22 minutes, before Victor Osimhen restored parity 11 minutes later. However, the win was secured with 13 minutes remaining thanks to a strike from Willian after some good work by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Valencia 0-3 Ajax Amsterdam:

Ajax Amsterdam maintained their winning start to the campaign with a 3-0 triumph away to Valencia on Wednesday night. Hakim Ziyech and Quincy Promes put the visitors two goals up in the first half, before Donny van de Beek rounded off the scoring on 67 minutes.

Group G

Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 Benfica:

Zenit claimed their first win in the group after defeating Benfica 2-1 in Petersburg on Wednesday night. Goals from Artem Dzyuba, Sardar Azmoun and an own goal from Ruben Dias sealed the win for the Russian giants, while Raul de Tomas bagged Benfica's consolation.

RB Leipzig 0-2 Olympique Lyon:

Olympique Lyon got their campaign up and running with a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig at the Red Bull. Memphis Depay opened the scoring after 11 minutes for the visitors, before Martin Terrier sealed the win in the 65th minute.