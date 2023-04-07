 LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Aiden Markram returns as Hyderabad opt to bat against Lucknow
Live Updates

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Aiden Markram returns as Hyderabad opt to bat against Lucknow

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Updates & Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to bounce back and register their first win of the season when they take on Lucknow Super Giants. Follow our Live Blog for all the action from Match 10.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
07 April 2023 07:08 PM IST
07 April 2023 07:08 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants. Aiden Markram takes over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as SRH captain

07 April 2023 06:57 PM IST

Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog of Match 10 between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match is being played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

