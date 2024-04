LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Match 21: Hosts Lucknow Super Giants Win Toss And Opt To Bat First

Toss Update:

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul wins the toss and opts to bat first on their home ground against Gujarat Titans in Match 21 of IPL 2024.

Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan

Gujarat Titans Subs: Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sharath BR(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma

Pitch Report:

It's 75m straight down the ground, 66m square boundaries. The surface today looks very hard, not a lot of friction will be created because of the hardness. Will be better for batting when the ball is hard, batting might get little tough as the ball gets softer. Dew won't come into play reckons Daren Ganga.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shamar Joseph, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra