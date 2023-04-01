LSG vs DC: Rilee Rossouw back in the IPL after 2901 days after DC opt to field

Delhi Capitals star Rilee Rossouw achieved a unique record on Saturday as he climbed up the list of cricketers who have had the biggest gap between appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rossouw last played a match in the IPL way back in 2015 and is once again back in the league today. It's been 2901 days since his last match, which is the second biggest gap between appearances in the IPL.

Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade holds the record for having a gap of 3962 days between appearances. He played in the 2011 season and then came back directly in 2022.

But even back in 2015, Rossouw didn't get to play a single match which means that he is making his debut in the IPL tonight.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants in their first match of IPL 2023.