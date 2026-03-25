LSG Rebuild With Stronger Bowling Attack, Eye First IPL Trophy This Season |

Lucknow Super Giants will be keen to go all the way in TATA IPL 2026 with a new identity as well as some key changes in the personnel and support staff. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’, LSG’s owner Sanjiv Goenka and Global Director of Cricket Tom Moody shared their thoughts on improvements in the squad from the last season and the pressure of winning the first title.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’, LSG’s Global Director of Cricket Tom Moody explained why Indian domestic pace-bowling attack was a focus area for the support staff:

“Having spoken to everyone from Mr. Goenka down through the system here at Lucknow, it’s very clear that the preparation leading into 2025 wasn’t as good as it could have been. We had a number of players who were underdone, fitness-wise. The squad and balance we have now, include a strong, high-quality domestic fast-bowling attack, which we’ve added to smartly in the off-season through a trade for Mohammed Shami, who can lead that group and show the way forward. All the areas we felt needed improvement have been addressed, including bringing in a new medical team. At this point, all our fast bowlers are giving us a selection headache, which is exactly what you want going into the first game.”

Link to the video: https://www.hotstar.com/in/sports/cricket/winning-gives-you-the-respect-s-goenka/1271613323/watch

On the pressure of winning a trophy for LSG:

“I’ve been privileged to be involved in professional cricket for a long time, and that is both, the charm and the challenge of the game, embracing pressure. The quiet confidence we spoke about earlier comes from believing that the squad is ready for that. You can’t have that without feeling undaunted by what lies ahead. They’re ready for it.”

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka highlighted areas the franchise has improved on going into TATA IPL 2026 season:

“The positive was that we won four of our first six games despite most of our frontline bowlers being injured. There were some bold moves, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh opening, which isn’t their usual position, and it turned out to be their best IPL season for both of them. Digvesh Rathi came in as a complete newcomer and did well for us. However, we did realise that we lacked a strong bowling core, and we’ve consciously addressed that by building a domestic Indian bowling unit this time. We’re happy with what we have. You can always improve, aspire to do better, there’s no end to improving. But at the end of the day, this is a squad that has everything required. Now it’s about coming together and performing as a unit, rather than as individuals. Last year, there were too many individuals performing. This year, we want to perform as a team.”

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On how winning the trophy will be key for LSG to build their identity:

“I think the true identity is still evolving. For any sports team, until you win, you don’t receive the same level of respect or affection that comes with lifting the trophy. Yes, we’ve made the playoffs twice, but that’s clearly not good enough. You win some, you lose some, but we have to win our first trophy.”

Catch all the action from TATA IPL 2026 March 28 onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network

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