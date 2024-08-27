 'Love Always Protects and Trusts': Natasa Stankovic’s Powerful Message After Hardik Pandya Divorce
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Love Always Protects and Trusts': Natasa Stankovic’s Powerful Message After Hardik Pandya Divorce

'Love Always Protects and Trusts': Natasa Stankovic’s Powerful Message After Hardik Pandya Divorce

Stankovic's post highlighted the essence of love as "patient and kind," and emphasized that true love "keeps no record of wrongs" and "always protects."

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Image: Instagram

Natasa Stankovic, the former wife of Hardik Pandya took to Instagram Stories to share a message about love, which captured a sentiment that resonated with many. The post from the Serbian highlighted the essence of love as "patient and kind," and emphasized that true love "keeps no record of wrongs" and "always protects."

She wrote, “Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud. It does not dishonour others. It is not self-seeking. It is not easily angered. It keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves. Love never fails.”

Image: Instagram

This poignant post comes amid reports about the reason behind Natasa’s split from Hardik Pandya. According to sources cited by Times Now, the couple’s split was primarily due to Hardik’s “flamboyant” and “self-centered” demeanor, which Natasa reportedly struggled to cope with. Despite her attempts to adapt and find common ground, the growing disparity between their personalities made her feel increasingly uncomfortable. This led to a gradual but definitive decision to end their relationship.

Hardik Pandya post on splitting with Natasa Stankovic

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Clashes Erupt Between Protesters And Police Over 'Nabanna Abhiyaan'; Multiple Injuries & Arrests Reported (VIDEO)
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Clashes Erupt Between Protesters And Police Over 'Nabanna Abhiyaan'; Multiple Injuries & Arrests Reported (VIDEO)
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Task Force To Conduct Weekly Inspections Of Construction Sites To Curb Noise And Air Pollution
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Task Force To Conduct Weekly Inspections Of Construction Sites To Curb Noise And Air Pollution
Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Boy Booked For Negligence After Girl Dies On Railway Tracks Near Bamandongri Station
Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Boy Booked For Negligence After Girl Dies On Railway Tracks Near Bamandongri Station
'No Intentions To Hurt': Kareena Kapoor Khan Responds To MP Court's Notice Over 'Pregnancy Bible' Title Of Her Book
'No Intentions To Hurt': Kareena Kapoor Khan Responds To MP Court's Notice Over 'Pregnancy Bible' Title Of Her Book

Hardik and Natasa took to social media on July 18 to share the news of their separation. The couple had been married for four years and together had a son, Agastya. The two added that despite their separation, they would continue to co-parent their son. The estranged duo also said that it was a tough decision to make as they had just mutual respect and enjoyed the companionship.

As per reports, since the separation, Natasa has relocated to her hometown in Serbia with Agastya, while Hardik is rumored to be in a new relationship with singer Jasmin Walia. The unfolding of these events reflects a significant shift in their personal lives as they navigate their new paths.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paris Paralympics: More Than 100 Members Of Indian Contingent To Participate In Opening Ceremony

Paris Paralympics: More Than 100 Members Of Indian Contingent To Participate In Opening Ceremony

'Love Always Protects and Trusts': Natasa Stankovic’s Powerful Message After Hardik Pandya Divorce

'Love Always Protects and Trusts': Natasa Stankovic’s Powerful Message After Hardik Pandya Divorce

'Your Vision Will Help ICC...': Hardik Pandya, Gautam Gambhir Lead Cricket Fraternity In...

'Your Vision Will Help ICC...': Hardik Pandya, Gautam Gambhir Lead Cricket Fraternity In...

Jay Shah Becomes Youngest ICC Chairman After Getting Elected Unopposed

Jay Shah Becomes Youngest ICC Chairman After Getting Elected Unopposed

Shreyas Iyer Imitates Sunil Narine's Bowling Action During Mumbai vs TNCA XI Match in Buchi Babu...

Shreyas Iyer Imitates Sunil Narine's Bowling Action During Mumbai vs TNCA XI Match in Buchi Babu...