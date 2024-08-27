'Love Always Protects and Trusts': Natasa Stankovic’s Powerful Message After Hardik Pandya Divorce

Image: Instagram

Natasa Stankovic, the former wife of Hardik Pandya took to Instagram Stories to share a message about love, which captured a sentiment that resonated with many. The post from the Serbian highlighted the essence of love as "patient and kind," and emphasized that true love "keeps no record of wrongs" and "always protects."

She wrote, “Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud. It does not dishonour others. It is not self-seeking. It is not easily angered. It keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves. Love never fails.”

Image: Instagram

This poignant post comes amid reports about the reason behind Natasa’s split from Hardik Pandya. According to sources cited by Times Now, the couple’s split was primarily due to Hardik’s “flamboyant” and “self-centered” demeanor, which Natasa reportedly struggled to cope with. Despite her attempts to adapt and find common ground, the growing disparity between their personalities made her feel increasingly uncomfortable. This led to a gradual but definitive decision to end their relationship.

Hardik Pandya post on splitting with Natasa Stankovic

Hardik and Natasa took to social media on July 18 to share the news of their separation. The couple had been married for four years and together had a son, Agastya. The two added that despite their separation, they would continue to co-parent their son. The estranged duo also said that it was a tough decision to make as they had just mutual respect and enjoyed the companionship.

As per reports, since the separation, Natasa has relocated to her hometown in Serbia with Agastya, while Hardik is rumored to be in a new relationship with singer Jasmin Walia. The unfolding of these events reflects a significant shift in their personal lives as they navigate their new paths.