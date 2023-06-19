'Lot Of Words Were Spoken': Chhetri Admits Tongue Lashing They Received At Halftime Was A Wake-up Call

Despite eventually defeating Lebanon 2-0 to clinch the Intercontinental Cup, India faced many challenges over the course of 90 minutes. Igor Stimac's side failed to break the deadlock in the first half as they squared up against a stubborn and well-organised Lebanon side. Eventually it was Chhetri’s 87th international goal and Lallianzuala Chhangte’s strike which helped the hosts lift the title. After the game, Chhetri said, the “tongue lashing” they got from head coach Igor Stimac at halftime was the wake-cup call India needed to win the Intercontinental Cup.

“A lot of words were spoken, some of which I can’t repeat here. But the main thing is that we knew we had it in our tanks, and at the end of the day, we have no regrets. Of course, it’s easier now to say this at 2-0, but we are happy with the win.” Chhetri was impressed with India’s performance in the tournament and termed the victory “sweet”.

“We could not win the last time in the Hero Intercontinental Cup, but this win was sweet. It was not easy, but we were very happy, especially to keep the clean sheets,” he said.

No complacency despite silverware

Head coach Stimac expressed his dissatisfaction with his team's first-half performance against Lebanon.

“Every game is important, every win is important, especially clean sheets, so I am very happy. But I can tell you that I was not at all happy at half time. We played well in the first 10 minutes, and then we disappeared,” the Croatian said.

“We should not have allowed them (Lebanon) to control the game for 20 minutes like that. It’s best I don’t mention what was said at half time, but it worked. The reaction from the boys in the second half was brilliant. This is the India I like to see.” Stimac said a plenty of work awaits India ahead of the AFC Asian Cup to be hosted by Qatar from January 12 to February 10 next year.

Can't commit the same errors

He went on to add that India have a long way to go as they prepare for the Asian Cup. India has been placed in a formidable Group B alongside Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria.

“There’s plenty of work for us ahead of the AFC Asian Cup. We need to understand better positioning, timing of runs, when to play on the ground, and when not,” the coach said.

“Lebanon had 7-8 good transitions. That cannot happen against Australia or Uzbekistan. It’s not important how we play today, it’s important how we play in January (in the Asian Cup).”