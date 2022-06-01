'Lost a magnificent singer': Cricketer Virat Kohli leads tributes to singer KK who passed away on Tuesday

Singer KK |

Indian cricket fraternity mourned the sudden demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who died on Tuesday night.

“Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly. Condolences to his family and close ones,” Virat Kohli expressed his grief on Twitter.

Shikhar Dhawan too tweeted his condolences: “Such a beautiful voice with music that made us all emotional. My condolences to his loved ones.”

Former cricketer VVS Laxman also expressed his grief at the passing away of the popular singer.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble also expressed his condolences for the singer's family and friends, tweeting, "Deeply saddened by the passing of KK. Condolences to his family and friends.

Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian all-rounder also took to social media to mourn the demise of KK.

"Life is so uncertain and fragile! Sad news about the tragic passing away of KK. May god grant strength to his family to bear with this loss. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Former Indian opener and domestic cricket giant Wasim Jaffer also expressed his grief over the singer's demise. "Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal" Heartbreaking to know that KK is no more. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends," he tweeted.

On Tuesday night, the singer performed at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8.30 p.m. Suddenly, he fell ill and was brought to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.

The news of his untimely demise has left his fan shattered and the entertainment industry in shock.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also KK passes away: Mamata Banerjee announces gun salute at Kolkata airport