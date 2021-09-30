Look who’s talking! Sehwag spares no dig at Morgan; Sehwag reminds KKR skipper of an episode in 2019 WC final after the latter confronted Ashwin for using unfair tactics

Dubai: Virender Sehwag took a dig at Eoin Morgan after the KKR skipper was involved in an altercation with Delhi Capitals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during their IPL match on Tuesday.

Ashwin and Morgan were involved in a heated exchange after the former was dismissed by Tim Southee in the last over of the DC innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant and Ashwin had picked a second run off the last ball of the 19th over, which irked the KKR outfit. Taking a run if the ball ricochets off the batter is held against the spirit of fair play.

Sehwag wrote on Twitter: “On July 14th , 2019 when it ricocheted off Ben Stokes bat in the final over, Mr Morgan sat on a Dharna outside Lord's and refused to hold the World cup trophy and New Zealand won. Haina ? Bade aaye, 'doesn't appreciate' waale.”

However, spin legend Shane Warne came down heavily on Ashwin. “The world shouldn’t be divided on this topic and Ashwin,” Warne tweeted. “It’s pretty simple - it’s disgraceful and should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again? I think (Eoin Morgan) had every right to nail him!”

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull called out the Capitals stars in the commentary box, claiming the pair “really shouldn’t have run for that.”

Even Sunil Gavaskar concurred: “Generally batsmen don’t run if the ball hits them.”

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 12:16 AM IST