e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Long overdue': Fans ecstatic after KL Rahul hits form with classy half-century at Adelaide

'Long overdue': Fans ecstatic after KL Rahul hits form with classy half-century at Adelaide

The right-hand batsman scored 32-ball 50 against Bangladesh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
KL Rahul | Photo: Twitter
Follow us on

KL Rahul silenced all his critics with a splendid half-century against Bangladesh during their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday.

The Flamboyant opener has had a torrid time in the T20 World Cup, with scores of 4, 9 and 9 in the three matches played by India in Super 12s till now.

However, the right-hand batsman put all the disappointment behind with a classy 32-ball 50.

Netizens took to social media to heap praise on the batsman .

Here are a few reactions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

LIVE IND vs BAN T20 World Cup Match Cricket Score and Updates: Virat, KL power India to 184-6

LIVE IND vs BAN T20 World Cup Match Cricket Score and Updates: Virat, KL power India to 184-6

'Long overdue': Fans ecstatic after KL Rahul hits form with classy half-century at Adelaide

'Long overdue': Fans ecstatic after KL Rahul hits form with classy half-century at Adelaide

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Taskin Ahmed abuses teammate Hasan Mahmud for dropping Rohit Sharma

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Taskin Ahmed abuses teammate Hasan Mahmud for dropping Rohit Sharma

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Can India come up with complete performance and storm into semi-finals?

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Can India come up with complete performance and storm into semi-finals?

'He's a fantastic player': Team India head coach Dravid back struggling KL Rahul ahead of Ind vs Ban...

'He's a fantastic player': Team India head coach Dravid back struggling KL Rahul ahead of Ind vs Ban...