'Long overdue': Fans ecstatic after KL Rahul hits form with classy half-century at Adelaide

KL Rahul silenced all his critics with a splendid half-century against Bangladesh during their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday.
The Flamboyant opener has had a torrid time in the T20 World Cup, with scores of 4, 9 and 9 in the three matches played by India in Super 12s till now.
However, the right-hand batsman put all the disappointment behind with a classy 32-ball 50.
Netizens took to social media to heap praise on the batsman .
Here are a few reactions
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)