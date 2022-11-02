'Long overdue': Fans ecstatic after KL Rahul hits form with classy half-century at Adelaide

KL Rahul | Photo: Twitter

KL Rahul silenced all his critics with a splendid half-century against Bangladesh during their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday.

The Flamboyant opener has had a torrid time in the T20 World Cup, with scores of 4, 9 and 9 in the three matches played by India in Super 12s till now.

However, the right-hand batsman put all the disappointment behind with a classy 32-ball 50.

Netizens took to social media to heap praise on the batsman .

Here are a few reactions

KL Rahul finally is blasting. Long overdue — 𝕽 (@Raj_Tropez) November 2, 2022

Can't keep a good player down - FIFTY for KL Rahul off 31 balls 👏#T20WorldCup #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/xD8icfOEGv — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) November 2, 2022

Cracking 50 by KL Rahul, looked in supreme touch. Would do great to his confidence! #INDvsBAN — Rishabh Malhotra (@rish_mal) November 2, 2022