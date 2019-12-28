London Derby: Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard; a managerial showdown

Former field rivals, Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard prepare to go head-to-head on managerial fronts. After displaying quality on the field, the Arsenal and Chelsea midfielders will now showcase their off-field tactics. Arteta and Lampard have met 10 times during their playing career with Arteta winning thrice and Lampard, on the other hand, twice. Five matches ended in a draw.
Lampard's Chelsea are still on and off with their performance with Willian establishing himself as one of the key players this season. After a harsh defeat against Southampton at home, the gaffer looks to bolster the attacking state of Chelsea. "We have to work," Lampard said. "Players have to go one versus one if you’re an offensive player."
Meanwhile, Arteta, with just a week as Arsenal's head coach is looking forward to repair the club's relationship with its supporters. "It’s our responsibility and we have to do everything we can to achieve that," the Spanish midfielder said. Arteta, a Pep Guardiola protege, has served as assistant to the Spanish manager at Manchester City.
Arteta has regarded the German star, Mesut Ozil as a 'massive' player for the Gunners. Ozil has become a polarising figure at Arsenal after few seasons of lacklustre performances from the German playmaker. But, Arteta has put his complete faith in the German.
This Sunday's clash will see Arteta make his home debut as Arsenal's head coach. The Gunners last faced Chelsea in the Europa League final and were defeated 4-1, in May 2019. Both the teams have the same win/loss ratio in their last five games head-to-head with one match drawn.
The London Derby will take place at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The match will begin at 19:30 (IST).
Chelsea's predicted starting XI: Arrizabalaga; James, Rudiger, Tomori, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham (4-2-3-1)
Arsenal's predicted starting XI: Leno; Bellerin, Chambers, Luiz, Saka; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette (4-2-3-1)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)