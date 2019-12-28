London Derby: Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard; a managerial showdown

Former field rivals, Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard prepare to go head-to-head on managerial fronts. After displaying quality on the field, the Arsenal and Chelsea midfielders will now showcase their off-field tactics. Arteta and Lampard have met 10 times during their playing career with Arteta winning thrice and Lampard, on the other hand, twice. Five matches ended in a draw.

Lampard's Chelsea are still on and off with their performance with Willian establishing himself as one of the key players this season. After a harsh defeat against Southampton at home, the gaffer looks to bolster the attacking state of Chelsea. "We have to work," Lampard said. "Players have to go one versus one if you’re an offensive player."