e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Lol thanks': Ashwin replies on comedian Suresh Menon's post suggesting captaincy change in Indian Test team

'Lol thanks': Ashwin replies on comedian Suresh Menon's post suggesting captaincy change in Indian Test team

R Ashwin is being hailed by the cricketing fraternity for his heroics in the just-concluded second Test which India won by 3 wickets to sweep the series 2-0 in Bangladesh on Sunday.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday thanked Suresh Menon after the comedian tweeted his opinion on who should be the next Indian captain in Test cricket.

Ashwin starred with bat and ball in the second Test against Bangladesh to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and guide India to a 3-wicket win over the hosts in Dhaka.

Ashwin scored a memorable 42 not out while batting at No. 9 to help India chase down 145, after the visitors were down 7 wickets for 74 runs in the final innings.

Read Also
R Ashwin proves once again why he is one of India's biggest match-winners in Tests with...
article-image

Ashwin was hailed by the cricketing fraternity for his heroics. Call are growing louder for Ashwin to take over the captaincy of India in Test cricket, with Suresh Menon being one of those who tweeted in support of this move.

"#chandrakantpandit should be the test coach and Shreyas and Ashwin should be captain and vice captain for tests," Menon tweeted and tagged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well.

Read Also
R Ashwin proves once again why he is one of India's biggest match-winners in Tests with...
article-image

Menon also tried to tag Ashwin but did so on the wrong account. Ashwin however, thanked Menon for his words of encouragement.

"Lol thanks," was Ashwin's reply after the match.

Ashwin, Iyer heroics help India triumph in Dhaka

The off-spinning all-rounder joined forces with Shreyas Iyer to help India cross the finish line after Bangladesh left them reeling at 74 for 7 in chase of 145 at the Shere-E-Bangla stadium on day 4.

Read Also
'R Ashwin should have been made Test captain long back': Fans hail India all-rounder after Dhaka...
article-image

In walked Ashwin and started to take the attack to the opposition. The duo added 71 runs for the unbroken 7th-wicket stand to take India past the finish line in a thrilling run chase.

Ashwin's 42 not out is now the highest score by an batter in a successful run chase in Test cricket.

He also completed 3,000 runs in Test cricket to become the second quickest all-rounder to complete the double of 3k runs and 400+ wickets in the longest format.

Ashwin gave the perfect Christmas present to Indian fans, who took to social media to hail the Tamil Nadu cricketer. Some even questioned as to why he wasn't made the Test captain in place of an out-of-form KL Rahul.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'It was the right decision': KL Rahul defends India dropping Kuldeep Yadav in Dhaka Test

'It was the right decision': KL Rahul defends India dropping Kuldeep Yadav in Dhaka Test

Lionel Messi offered $1 million by Oman MP for 'Bisht' he wore at FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

Lionel Messi offered $1 million by Oman MP for 'Bisht' he wore at FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

'Lol thanks': Ashwin replies on comedian Suresh Menon's post suggesting captaincy change in Indian...

'Lol thanks': Ashwin replies on comedian Suresh Menon's post suggesting captaincy change in Indian...

'R Ashwin should have been made Test captain long back': Fans hail India all-rounder after Dhaka...

'R Ashwin should have been made Test captain long back': Fans hail India all-rounder after Dhaka...

R Ashwin proves once again why he is one of India's biggest match-winners in Tests with...

R Ashwin proves once again why he is one of India's biggest match-winners in Tests with...