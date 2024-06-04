Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: RCB, CSK Fans Spam Live Streaming Of News Channels On YouTube; Pics Viral

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans seem to be having a fun time amid the ongoing counting of votes in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The counting of votes in all 543 parliamentary constituencies began at 8 am and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance already crossed the majority mark of 272 seats to retain power for three term.

Most of the news channels have been going live on their YouTube channels since morning to share the updates, providing live coverage and analysis of the election results as they unfold.

In the chat section of the YouTube channel live streaming, people were discussing their predictions while supporting their favourite parties in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

However, RCB and CSK jumped into the discussion and began to show their support for their favourite teams, which is completely unrelated to the Lok Sabha Sabha 2024 Election Results. The pictures of the same went viral on social media.

After RCB fans were making noise in the live chat, CSK fans entered the chat and started to spam by showing their support for Yellow Brigade during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results live coverage on YouTube channels.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings are among the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both franchises have huge bases across the country. CSK are the joint-most successful team in the history of IPL, having won five titles of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, has its popularity across India but haven't won the elusive IPL title since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.