Lockdown 3.0: Family of international-level athlete, Jyoti Chauhan, struggles to survive sans income

Left with no money and food grains, they were forced to stand in the queue at the food distribution centre run by a local legislator Sameer Meghe. “I felt ashamed to stand in the queue. My mother and sister went for the last two weeks of April,” Joyti said. When this news was reported in the local media, it shocked everyone. A social organisation sent ration for the family.

Jyoti has been undergoing training at the Sports Authority of India centre at Bhopal. She supports her family through the cash prizes won by her. “I have won gold and silver prizes in various types of running competitions at the national and International level. I represented India in the World University Games in Italy in July 2019. I am champion in the steeplechase type of running. I was selected in the Central Railway under the sports quota. Due to the lockdown, the orders were not issued. I also appeared for the CISF selection process, but the result has not yet been announced. I am struggling to get a job despite having talent. It was painful to send my family members to get food from the food distribution centers,” Jyoti told FPJ.