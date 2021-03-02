LNCC Omni Global trophy invitational under-19 cricket tournament: Musheer propels Payyade SC to victory

Mumbai: Riding on the all-round act by Musheer Khan, Police Shield winners Payyade Sports Club (PSC) registered a emphatic 148-run win over Dilip Vengsarkar XI in the first round of the Lord NorthBrook CC, inaugural LNCC Omni Global trophy invitational under-19 cricket tournament (45 overs), here on Tuesday.

Payyade who were asked to take strike strike put on 247 runs in 43.1 overs before they were all out with Musheer being the major contributor with 104, and later bundled out their rivals for 99 all out, 31.1 overs. with again Musheer being the main wicket taker with four for five runs.

New Hind Sports Club handed Worli Sports Club a 197-run defeat. Bombay Gymkhana, New Hind Sports Club and Shantibhai Seth Memorial CC were the other winners on the opening day of the championship.

Brief scores

Payyade SC 247 (Musheer Khan 104, Jush Ganega 38, D. Aditya 47) bt Dilip Vengsarkar 99 (Musheer Khan 4-5).

MV Sports 99 (Wasim Ashraf 3-7) lost to Bombay Gymkhana 100-6 (Amit Sharma 31; Rishi Shah 3-17).

New Hind Sports Club 303-8 (Om Keshkamath 113, Aditya Anand 43, Ayush Zimre 76; Ankit Surve 4-41) bt Worli Sports Club 106 (Soham Nalawade 3-14).

Shantibhai Seth Memorial CC 191 (Saqib Mulani 51; Mihir Bhatkar 3-29) bt PJ Hindu Gymkhana 132 (Harsh Tathare 40, Aayush Vijaydas 32*; Neil Sawant 3-28).