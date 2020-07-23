'Living the Liverpool dream': Netizens react as Reds lift Premier League trophy after 30 years

After a 30-year wait, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, did something no captain has ever done before - lift the Premier League trophy.
On June 26, Chelsea's Willian converted the penalty against Manchester City to gain a 2-1 lead in their Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge - and 12 minutes later Liverpool secured the league title, fulfilling their 30-year long dream.
And after nearly a month, standing on the Kop that should have been filled with Liverpool's most ardent supporters, as fireworks exploded from the roofs of the mostly empty Anfield stands, red smoke filled the void, Liverpool were crowned champions of England.
While the fans were not present at Anfield to witness the achievement of this dream, their presence was felt on Twitter which was flooded with reactions from netizens across the world.
Check out some reactions from fans:
It was in 1990 that Liverpool last won a top-flight English title. It was also two years before Premier League came into play.
The Reds now have 19 English league titles, one lower than Manchester United's record of 20 titles.
Liverpool established themselves the most dominant team in the current season of the Premier League. With one of the best attacking trio - Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane - the Reds stood victorious for 18 games in a row.
While the entire team was quite dominating, the atmosphere at Anfield deserves equal credit. Liverpool's 'You'll never walk alone' anthem is heavily chanted at Anfield. With that said, the Reds have the record of 23 consecutive wins at home.
The Reds were on an unbeaten run for 44 matches, before losing their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid that was following by a sour defeat against Wolves in the Premier League.
While Liverpool could not beat Arsenal's record of going unbeaten the entire season, their win ratio is clearly better than the Invincibles from 2003-04 season.
Liverpool has 31 wins with one game in hand, and Arsenal ended the season with 26 wins and 12 draws.
But as Klopp's side looked forward to scripting a historic season, their efforts were put to an end when they dropped points on three occasions after securing the Premier League trophy.
And in doing so, they will now be unable to beat Manchester City's historic season that ended with 100 points.
However, the Reds have stayed unbeaten in every single home game this season. Their final Premier League fixture will be against Newcastle United on Sunday, July 26.
