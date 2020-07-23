'Living the Liverpool dream': Netizens react as Reds lift Premier League trophy after 30 years

After a 30-year wait, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, did something no captain has ever done before - lift the Premier League trophy.

On June 26, Chelsea's Willian converted the penalty against Manchester City to gain a 2-1 lead in their Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge - and 12 minutes later Liverpool secured the league title, fulfilling their 30-year long dream.

And after nearly a month, standing on the Kop that should have been filled with Liverpool's most ardent supporters, as fireworks exploded from the roofs of the mostly empty Anfield stands, red smoke filled the void, Liverpool were crowned champions of England.

While the fans were not present at Anfield to witness the achievement of this dream, their presence was felt on Twitter which was flooded with reactions from netizens across the world.

Check out some reactions from fans: