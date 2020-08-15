Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp wins Premier League 2019/20 Manager of the Season award

After replacing Brendan Rodgers as the gaffer in 2015, Klopp led Liverpool to its first ever Premier League title since 1990.

"It was absolutely great, absolutely great. It made it even more special that the families could be in the stadium. They were not allowed for the game, but for the trophy lift, it was allowed. We knew they were in the stadium, but because of the lights we didn't see them, but I knew my family - which I didn't see for a pretty long time - was here tonight, which made it even more special because you want to share these moments with loved ones," the official website of Liverpool quoted Klopp as saying.

Klopp has guided Liverpool to domestic, continental, and global crowns over the course of the last 12 months.

Under Klopp, Liverpool also managed to win the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup. But his latest, and the most awaited glory was lifting the Premier League trophy.

Klopp saw off competition from Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) and Chris Wilder (Sheffield United) to take the annual accolade.

He had previously been presented with the League Managers Association Manager of the Year honour last month.

On Friday, Reds right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was confirmed as the Premier League's Young Player of the Season for 2019-20.