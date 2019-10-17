Liverpool's James Milner very good in penalties

Liverpool: Liverpool's James Milner ability to take penalties has earned him praise from former footballer and teammate Emile Heskey.

Heskey and Milner were teammates at Aston Villa, where Milner was the penalty taker. "He was our penalty taker at Villa. He's so good at them because of practice," Liverpool's official website quoted Heskey as saying.

"He knows what he wants, he knows what he wants to do. He's so calm and confident with it. Nothing fazes him. You see him training [on them] during training and after training. That sums up James Milner," he added. Liverpool managed to defeat Leicester City by 2-1 after Milner converted a penalty in the 90+5th minute on October 5.