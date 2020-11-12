Liverpool's defender crisis worsens with Joe Gomez's injury

Liverpool, who are already dealing with injury crisis of crucial defenders, are mounted with another situation of Joe Gomez.

The English defender left national duty with a knee injury which he picked up in training. England manager Gareth Southgate said the severity of the injury was still unclear.

"What was upsetting was to see he was in a fair bit of pain," Gomez said. "No one was around him when the injury happened."

Liverpool already has center back Virgil van Dijk out for a lengthy spell with a knee injury, Fabinho sidelined with a thigh injury and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold out with a thigh problem.

van Dijk, meanwhile, underwent successful surgery on the knee ligament injury. The centre-back damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after six minutes at Goodison Park. Dijk was required to be substituted and further assessment on the injury has revealed an operation will be needed.

The former Celtic and Southampton player was pivotal in helping Liverpool end their 30-year wait to be crowned domestic champions again, scoring five goals as he played in all 38 league games last season.

England, meanwhile, plays Ireland on Thursday in a friendly ahead of Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland.