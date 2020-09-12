Liverpool vs Leeds: Where and when to watch the Premier League fixture live in India

Liverpool are all set to begin their Premier League title defence at Anfield as they host newly-promoted Leeds in the opening day contest.

Marcelo Bielsa has made incredible progress with Leeds and will be looking forward to develop a stronghold in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship last season.

The champions, meanwhile, will face a daunting task while defending the title, as all contenders are in great form and with great additions in the squads of many teams, especially Chelsea, the title race will be truly interesting.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Liverpool vs Leeds match take place?

The match will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Where will the Liverpool vs Leeds match take place?

The match will take place at Anfield.

What time will the Liverpool vs Leeds match begin?

The match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the match in India?

StarSports and StarSports HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Jio TV and Hotstar for premium users.