Liverpool set to be crowned champions as Premier League gets stalled due to coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak which has killed 5,547 people worldwide so far, has also hampered many sporting events including the Premier League.

However, Liverpool, who were just two wins away from winning their first title in 30 years are set to be crowned the champions as Premier League got stalled due to coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, the team was supposed to face Everton but the match got called off due to COVID-19. Liverpool is currently on number one of the EPL 2019-20 points table. The team has played 29 games in the tournament and have accumulated 82 points. Liverpool has lost only one game in the tournanment.

Manchester City is the distant second with 57 points. They have won 18 out of 28 games the team has played.