Liverpool or Manchester United – which is England’s most dominant side? Here’s what the numbers say

On Friday, without even playing the game, Liverpool managed to win their first league title in 30 years. The last time Liverpool won the league, the Berlin Wall was still intact, cordless phones were huge. 1990 was the year of the Mad Cow disease, when Margaret Thatcher and Mike Tyson fell.

Aston Villa was second. It was also the first year Ferguson won any silverware much to chagrin of Liverpool fans who had no clue a new dynasty was coming. During a memorable match between Liverpool and Manchester United, a banner at Anfield read: “Au Revoir Cantona. Come back when you’ve 18.”

At that time the count stood at 18 and seven, Liverpool far ahead of their north-west rivals. Yet, it was the beginning of the Ferguson dynasty and with a host of young players coming through United became an almost unbeatable behemoth. Between, 1992-93 ad 2012-13, when Ferguson retired, United won the league 13 more times taking the tally to 20-18.

In 2009, Cantona returned in spirit as Manchester United fans wore the iconic talisman’s mask at Anfield. Liverpool finally managed to make it 20-19 and given the way Klopp’s team have performed, one wouldn’t put it past them to have created a new footballing dynasty in England.

Manchester United’s Premier League first Premier League in 1992-93 coincided with the rise of internet and cable television meaning that United gained a worldwide support base (including this author) which is unlikely to be matched. It’s estimated that Manchester United have 659 million fans including Kim Jong-Un, meaning that at least one out of every ten persons alive is a United fan!

It has also included mockery for Liverpool fans but now the Merseysiders and their myriad fans across the globe might be the one with Klopp-like grins.

On the other hand, United simply haven’t found their mojo since Ferguson left, and numerous managers including The Special One failed to turn it into a title-challenging team.

Here’s a look at their respective wins:

Liverpool League Wins

First Division/Premier League

Winners (19): 1900–01, 1905–06, 1921–22, 1922–23, 1946–47, 1963–64, 1965–66, 1972–73, 1975–76, 1976–77, 1978–79, 1979–80, 1981–82, 1982–83, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1987–88, 1989–90, 2019–20

Manchester United Wins

First Division/Premier League

Winners (20; record): 1907–08, 1910–11, 1951–52, 1955–56, 1956–57, 1964–65, 1966–67, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13