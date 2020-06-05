Liverpool on course for first Premier League title in 30 years, but it's going to feel 'empty'

Liverpool could lift the Premier League trophy after 30 long years on June 24, if they win against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

But, it is going to feel 'empty' as their fans will not be present at Anfield due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The police originally indicated they wanted Liverpool's second game after the restart to be staged at a neutral venue because of concerns that supporters could congregate outside Anfield.

But the Premier League has officially confirmed that the game on June 24 will take place at Liverpool's home stadium.

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool on June 21 might bring the Reds one win closer to the Premier League title. (The kickoff timing for the fixture in IST is 11:30 pm)

Liverpool's confirmed fixture dates and times:

Everton v Liverpool – Sunday June 21, 11:30pm IST

Liverpool v Crystal Palace – Wednesday June 24, 12.45pm IST

Manchester City v Liverpool – Thursday July 2, 12.45pm IST

On Friday, it revealed the official fixtures for the first three rounds of the Premier league restarted season.

All the fixtures will take place behind closed doors as a preventive measure against the virus.