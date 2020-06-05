Liverpool on course for first Premier League title in 30 years, but it's going to feel 'empty'

Liverpool could lift the Premier League trophy after 30 long years on June 24, if they win against Crystal Palace at Anfield.
But, it is going to feel 'empty' as their fans will not be present at Anfield due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The police originally indicated they wanted Liverpool's second game after the restart to be staged at a neutral venue because of concerns that supporters could congregate outside Anfield.
But the Premier League has officially confirmed that the game on June 24 will take place at Liverpool's home stadium.
The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool on June 21 might bring the Reds one win closer to the Premier League title. (The kickoff timing for the fixture in IST is 11:30 pm)
Liverpool's confirmed fixture dates and times:
Everton v Liverpool – Sunday June 21, 11:30pm IST
Liverpool v Crystal Palace – Wednesday June 24, 12.45pm IST
Manchester City v Liverpool – Thursday July 2, 12.45pm IST
On Friday, it revealed the official fixtures for the first three rounds of the Premier league restarted season.
All the fixtures will take place behind closed doors as a preventive measure against the virus.
In the first two clashes of Matchweek 30, Aston Villa will take on Sheffield United, whereas, Manchester City will host Arsenal at Etihad Stadium. (The kickoff timing for both these fixtures in IST is 10:30 pm and 12:45 pm respectively).
On June 19, Southampton will visit Carrow Road to face Norwich, and Tottenham Hotspur will face Manchester United at home. (The kickoff timing for both these fixtures in IST is 10:30 pm and 12:45 pm respectively).
The league was officially suspended on March 13, with Leicester City's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9 being the last played fixture in the top-flight of English football.
Liverpool are 25 points clear from second place Manchester City. The third and fourth spot is taken by Leicester City and Chelsea respectively.
Manchester United, who are coming off as good contenders for the top-four finish will be looking forward to takeover Chelsea as they are only three points behind the Europa League champions.
Meanwhile, on the bottom, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City are in the relegation zone.
