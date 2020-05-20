Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is 'over the moon' as Premier League clubs return to training

On Monday, Premier League shareholders unanimously voted to return to training in small groups, and it is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who is 'over the moon' after hearing the news.

With over two months in suspension since March due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the organisers are looking to restart Premier League in June.

"When we start, it goes really again for everything. The competition will make the intensity," he told the club's official website after saying he was 'over the moon' to learn the club could return to training," the official website of Liverpool quoted Klopp as saying.

"So, it's not about, 'Oh, Liverpool have to win two games'. By the way, we have to win two games when we start - it's not 'only two', it's two. It's not less or more," he added.

Before the coronavirus laid waste to all sporting events in the world, Liverpool stood first in the league with 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

The Reds just needed two more wins to win the 2019-2020 edition of the league.

"We have to win them, it's not that we want to win the last two or whatever and come through somehow. We want to play the best possible football, better than other teams fighting for the Champions League, fighting to stay in the league," Klopp said.

"We have to do it, unfortunately, without the best boost in the world and the best kick in your ass in the right moment in the world, from the Anfield crowd," he added.

However, on Tuesday, six people across three Premier League clubs tested positive for coronavirus.