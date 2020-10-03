Sports

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane tests positive for COVID-19

By PTI

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second player to contract the coronavirus at the English Premier League champions this week.

"I've been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms," Mane wrote on Instagram on Friday.

"I will begin my quarantine and recovery process immediately." Liverpool described Mane's symptoms as "minor" and said he "feels in good health overall." Mane, who scored in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday, will miss Sunday's game against Aston Villa. Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is also out of the game after contracting COVID-19.

"Make sure that you stay safe and follow all rules to protect yourself and your loved ones to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 virus spreading all over the world," Mane said. "I will be back stronger than before! We will get through this together."

Hello IÂ´ve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms. I will begin my quarantine and recovery process immediately Make sure that you stay safe and follow all rules to protect yourself and your loved ones to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 Virus spreading all over the world I will be back stronger than before! We will get through this togetherðªðª# Salut Ã  tout le monde,Jâai Ã©tÃ© testÃ© positif au Coronavirus Mais je voudrais vous rassurer que je me sens bien. Je n'ai pas de symptÃ´me sÃ©vÃ¨re. A cet effet, jâai immÃ©diatement Ã©tÃ© mis en quarantaine afin de bien rÃ©cupÃ©rer. Pour votre santÃ© et celle de vos proches, continuez Ã  respecter les mesures barriÃ¨res. Vous participerez Ã  freiner la deuxiÃ¨me vague de contamination et ainsi empÃªcher la propagation de la Covid 19 dans le monde. Je reviendrai plus fort qu'avant ! Ensemble nous sortirons de cette Ã©preuveðªðª !

