Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson fulfills 'childhood dream' of lifting Premier League trophy

After a 30-year wait, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, did something no captain has ever done before - lift the Premier League trophy.

Standing on the Kop that should have been filled with Liverpool's most ardent supporters, as fireworks exploded from the roofs of the mostly empty Anfield stands, red smoke filled the void, Liverpool were crowned champions of England.

It was Henderson's childhood dream of lifting a Premier League trophy, which was fulfilled on Wednesday, July 22 after Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-3 at Anfield.

"We've been waiting a long time, like I said before the game. The build-up to it, walking up there was amazing. Like I said, the lads deserved the moment tonight. The families were up there watching, which was a big thing for us as a team. It's been an amazing season and to crown it off like that was really special," Henderson was quoted as saying by the official club website while speaking in a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

"I always dreamed, you know. The Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and that was one of the reasons why I wanted to come to Liverpool. You want to win trophies and the expectations are so high. But when you come as a young player, it's so difficult.