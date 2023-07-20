'Lived Life Like A Monk': Ex-India Player Lavishes Praise On Virat Kohli's Dedication To The Game

The upcoming second Test match between India and West Indies, scheduled to commence on July 20 in Port of Spain, Trinidad, holds great significance as it marks the 100th encounter in this format between the two cricketing nations. Adding to the occasion, it will also be a momentous occasion for the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, as he will be playing his 500th international match. Kohli's remarkable journey includes 110 Test matches, 274 ODIs, and 115 T20Is, during which he has amassed an impressive tally of more than 20,000 runs across various formats. As his milestone approaches, Kohli is receiving praise from former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra, who commends the 34-year-old cricketer for his unwavering dedication to the sport.

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that Virat Kohli's commitment to cricket has been exemplary, resembling the discipline of a monk. Through his relentless efforts and tireless approach to the game, Kohli has made invaluable contributions to the Indian cricket team, earning the gratitude and admiration of the entire nation.

Modern day great

"Virat Kohli's dedication for the game is very evident and in fact defines him. The way he has lived his life like a monk where it has only been about cricket. That is the reason he has reached where he is today and is a brand ambassador of the beautiful game. We are all thankful for what he has done for Indian cricket and for cricket in general," Chopra said on JioCinema.

Kohli, positioned sixth in the list of highest run-scorers and second only to Sachin Tendulkar in international centuries, is on the verge of becoming the fourth Indian player to reach the remarkable milestone of 500 matches.

Prior to the second Test match, Kohli was captured engaging in a workout session at the gym, and he later shared his fitness routine on social media. He posted a video on Instagram, showcasing himself performing squats with a dumbbell, stating that this exercise is one of his preferred methods for building strength.

"My go to exercise for mobility plus strength? Goblet squats," the caption read.

