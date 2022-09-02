Sri Lanka v Afghanistan: When and Where to watch Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 tie; Live on TV and online

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Afif Hussain | ANI

As the first phase of the Asia Cup 2022 comes to an end, the competition advances into the second phase with the top-4 teams facing each other from Saturday, September 2, onwards.

The top-2 teams from the Super 4 will play the all-important final on September 11 in Dubai International Stadium.

In the first game, host Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan on Saturday at 7.30 pm at Sharjah cricket stadium. The teams will face each other for the second time. Afghanistan comfortably secured its berth in the second phase by winning both of their group stage games.

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the match against Bangladesh. | ANI

Sri Lanka finished second after a close win against Bangladesh on Thursday. After the economical performances by bowlers, the top-order, including Kushal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka, kept the run rate in check.

After strong cameos by the middle-order, Sri Lanka crossed the line merely by two wickets.

Dominant Afghanistan

Earlier, in their previous match, Afghanistan dominated after winning the toss. As Fazalhaq Farooqui damaged the Sri Lankan top-order, the spinners accomplished the task and stopped Sri Lanka for 105.

The head-to-head record for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in T20Is is 1-1. Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets in the first match in ICC T20 World Cup 2016. In the second match, Afghanistan easily reached their target under 12 overs in Asia Cup 2022.

It will be interesting to see if Afghanistan keep the winning streak going or Sri Lanka avenge their loss. It is really hot in the UAE right now and players are already down with cramps. It is not expected to be a high-scoring encounter, but a thrilling one is guaranteed.

Squads

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanidu Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara.

When: September 02 (Saturday)

