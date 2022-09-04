e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLIVE India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Score and Updates: Toss at 7pm
Live Updates

LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Score and Updates: Toss at 7pm

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
04 September 2022 06:32 PM IST

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

India:

India:

Let's have a look at the squads

Let's have a look at the squads 

04 September 2022 06:18 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav has a say about his preparations and being in the 'zone' ahead of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 game, watch

04 September 2022 06:18 PM IST

India v Pakistan clash...Here's what it means to the players, watch    

04 September 2022 06:09 PM IST

Exactly a week ago, there was a lot of hype around India and Pakistan meeting each other in Dubai in the Group stages of the Asia Cup 2022. It was also one of those rare occasions where the pre-match hype of an India-Pakistan match matched with the on-field play. The Group A match was an absorbing affair between the two teams, which went into the final over before Hardik Pandya, after his spell of 3/25, took India home in a tense chase of 148 with a six over long-on. Many fans had manifested another India-Pakistan meeting to happen in the Super Four stage, and the cricketing gods made it come true.

04 September 2022 06:09 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Round 2 of the India v Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2022   

