LIVE India vs SL Women's Asia Cup Final Cricket Score and Updates: Shafali, Jemimah depart in chase of 66

OUT! Jemimah Rodrigues gone. Huge wicket for SL. The Mumbai-based batter walked down the pitch and tried to heave one only to miss the line as the ball crashed into the stumps. India 35-2

OUT! Shafali Verma stumped 5 (8). The batter danced down the wicket only to miss the Inoka Ranaweera delivery and wicketkeeper Sanjeewani does the rest. A slight blip for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side. India 32-1

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma kick off India's chase of 66 as they eye their 7th Asia Cup title

Sneh Rana: Happy to have restricted SL to 65. We executed our plans well. Renuka was brilliant and whatever she planned, she executed it and gave us a good start today. It's a turning track and really good for spinners.

After 20 overs, SL manage 65-9. Indian bowlers attacked from the begining and never let the opponent off the leash. SL batters failed to apply themselves as they failed to get hold of the Indian bowling, while indecisions while running between the wickets too did not help. India are just 66 runs away fron their seventh title

OUT! Sugandika Kumari perishes after a brief fight. Sneh Rana flights it and Sugandika looks to play through the midwicket. The ball dip and crashes onto the stumps. SL 43-9

OUT! Oshadi Ranasinghe gone. SL 32-8. Oshadi is put out of her misery. Rajeshwari Gayakwad flight one as the batter comes dancing down and goes for the drive but the ball crash into the off stump

OUT! Malsha Shehani 0 (5) departs. Sneh Rana has the batter caught and bowled. SL in deep trouble. Rana flighted the ball and Malsha goes for the drive and ends up retuning the catch. SL 25-7

OUT! Nilakshi de Silva gone. Rajeshwari Gayakwad flights one and Nilakshi goes for the cut only to inside-edge it on the stumps. SL 18-6

OUT! Indians are all over Lankans. Kavisha Dilhari bowled 1 (6). Renuka Singh gets her third wicket. SL 16-5

OUT! Three wickets in as many deliveries. Hasini Perera 0 (1) departs. Renuka Singh is on fire. Hasini is caught by Smriti Mandhana. SL 9-4

OUT! Back-to-back wickets for India. Another run-out Sanjeewani perishes. The batsman nudged it off the pads . There is a mix-up and Sanjeevani is more than a couple of yards short. SL 9-3

OUT! Another one bites the dust, Harshitha Madavi departs. Madavi goes for the drive off a Renuka delivery and nicks it to keeper Richa Ghosh. SL 9-2

OUT! Chamari Athapaththu 6 (12) run-out. Massive wicket for India. Skipper Athapaththu is involved in a huge mix-up and is caught short by Richa Ghosh as she goes for non-existent run. SL 8-1

And here we go...Deepti Sharma with the new ball

After their recent silver medal in the Commonwealth Games, India are chasing another major glory. The Women in Blue will be aiming for their record 7th title. They have owned this tournament winning six of the last seven finals except for the one in 2018

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

🚨 Team News 🚨



Here's our Playing XI for the #AsiaCup2022 Final 🔽



India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad