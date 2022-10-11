LIVE Ind vs SA 3rd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Proteas 3 down, India on top

After 10 overs, SA are 26-3. India have completely dominated the visitors. Dhawan, since winning the toss, has got everything right. He attacked from the onset and opened the bowling with Washington Sundar. The strategy worked as they got the dangerman De Kock early on. And then Avesh Khan a Mohd Siraj kept bowling good line to keep the visitors in check

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Reeza Hendricks gone. Siraj strikes again. The short-ball ploy has worked. Another short ball and the batsman goes for a pull. Bishnoi fumbles but manages to hold on at short fine leg. SA 26-3

OUT! Janneman Malan perishes 15 (27). Mohd Siraj bowls a short delivery and Malan goes for the pull shot. Fails to get the elevation and Avesh Khan takes a simple catch at deep square leg. SA 25-2

First strike with the ball for #TeamIndia! Washington Sundar dismisses Quinton de Kock.



OUT! Quinton de Kock departs 6 (10). An important wicket for India. The ploy to attack early on worked Dhawan. Sundar bowled it wide outside off, it bounces and de Kock mistimes it straight to Avesh Khan at backward point

South Africa are fired up to tip the scales in their favour with a quickfire start.



India open the bowling with a spinner. Washington Sunder has the new ball. Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan start the proceedings for the visitors. An attacking ploy by Shikhar Dhawan.

Match timing revised to 2 pm

South Africa (playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (c), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India (playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

David Miller to captain SA. Here's what he said. "It is always a privilege to be the skipper. We would have bowled first. We have three changes. Few guys have fallen sick. Maharaj fell sick. Shamsi and Bavuma are down as well."

Shikhar Dhawan: We will bowl first. I feel there is some moisture on the wicket and we would want to explore that. The boys played well under pressure. We are going with the same team

The toss has dropped in favour of India who have decided to bowl first!



India captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl first on a damp pitch.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi

Revised timings: Toss at 1:45 pm. Match to start at 2 pm

It's time for the decider in the ODI Trophy India vs South Africa and here's how the battleground looks like!



Pitch report: The pitch looks good. It has been under covers, so there is a little bit of grass. Team winning the toss will elect to bowl first

Wet outfield has delayed the toss. Inspection scheduled at 1:30pm