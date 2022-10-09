e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLIVE Ind vs SA 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Siraj, Shahbaz strike, SA lose openers
Live Updates

LIVE Ind vs SA 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Siraj, Shahbaz strike, SA lose openers

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on
09 October 2022 02:20 PM IST

After 10 overs, SA are 40-2. It looked as if SA would end up dominating the first Powerplay but Shahbaz Ahmed struck just when it mattered with his maiden wicket to send back Janneman Malan. Earlier, Mohd Siraj backed the wicket of in-form Quinton de Kock.          

09 October 2022 02:20 PM IST

OUT! Janneman Malan 25 (31) departs maiden international wicket for Shahbaz Ahmed. A good-length delivery on the middle stump, Malan tries to play it on the leg side, completely misses and the ball thumps onto the pads. Dhawan reviews the decision and the third-umpire says out. Shahbaz Ahmed is ecstatic  

09 October 2022 02:20 PM IST

Shahbaz Ahmed getting the India cap as he makes his India ODI debut   

09 October 2022 02:20 PM IST

A glimpse into Team India's preparation ahead of the 2nd ODI   

09 October 2022 02:20 PM IST

OUT! Siraj strikes. Bags the important wicket of Quinton de Kock. The ball is pitched outside the off-stump. QDK plays the ball away from the body and gets an inside-edge on to the stump. SA 7-1           

09 October 2022 02:20 PM IST

Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan open the innings for SA, Siraj opens the attack for India 

09 October 2022 01:15 PM IST

Pitch report: Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar say that the ground is not on the bigger side. A typical batting surface. The team batting first can fancy a big score as the pitch will slow down later 

09 October 2022 01:15 PM IST

South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

09 October 2022 01:15 PM IST

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

09 October 2022 01:15 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan: We would have bowled first actually, there is going to be dew in the second innings and we are gonna take advantage of that. Two changes for us. Washington Sundar coming in and Shahbaz Ahmed is making his debut today. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi are out

09 October 2022 02:20 PM IST

SA captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and opted to bat first

09 October 2022 02:20 PM IST

Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of India vs SA, 2nd ODI. India come into this match after losing the 1st ODI by 9 runs. SA will look to seal the series.    

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

LIVE Ind vs SA 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Siraj, Shahbaz strike, SA lose openers

LIVE Ind vs SA 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Siraj, Shahbaz strike, SA lose openers

Women's Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 59 runs

Women's Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 59 runs

See pic: KGF star Yash poses with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton

See pic: KGF star Yash poses with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton

Did David Miller's 'daughter' die of cancer? Truth behind viral photos and tweets

Did David Miller's 'daughter' die of cancer? Truth behind viral photos and tweets

Ind vs Pak: Harmanpreet Kaur-led side suffers shock loss to archrivals, batting experiment fails

Ind vs Pak: Harmanpreet Kaur-led side suffers shock loss to archrivals, batting experiment fails