LIVE Ind vs SA 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Siraj, Shahbaz strike, SA lose openers

After 10 overs, SA are 40-2. It looked as if SA would end up dominating the first Powerplay but Shahbaz Ahmed struck just when it mattered with his maiden wicket to send back Janneman Malan. Earlier, Mohd Siraj backed the wicket of in-form Quinton de Kock.

OUT! Janneman Malan 25 (31) departs maiden international wicket for Shahbaz Ahmed. A good-length delivery on the middle stump, Malan tries to play it on the leg side, completely misses and the ball thumps onto the pads. Dhawan reviews the decision and the third-umpire says out. Shahbaz Ahmed is ecstatic

Shahbaz Ahmed getting the India cap as he makes his India ODI debut 🎥 A moment to cherish for Shahbaz Ahmed as he makes his debut in international cricket. 👏 👏



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/6pFItKAJW7 #TeamIndia | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Jn9uU5fYXc — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022

South Africa lose Quinton de Kock.



OUT! Siraj strikes. Bags the important wicket of Quinton de Kock. The ball is pitched outside the off-stump. QDK plays the ball away from the body and gets an inside-edge on to the stump. SA 7-1

Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan open the innings for SA, Siraj opens the attack for India

Pitch report: Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar say that the ground is not on the bigger side. A typical batting surface. The team batting first can fancy a big score as the pitch will slow down later

South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

Shikhar Dhawan: We would have bowled first actually, there is going to be dew in the second innings and we are gonna take advantage of that. Two changes for us. Washington Sundar coming in and Shahbaz Ahmed is making his debut today. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi are out

🚨 Toss Update from Ranchi 🚨



South Africa have elected to bat against #TeamIndia in the second #INDvSA ODI.



SA captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and opted to bat first