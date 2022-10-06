e-Paper Get App
LIVE Ind vs SA 1st ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Rain delays start at Lucknow
LIVE Ind vs SA 1st ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Rain delays start at Lucknow

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 01:41 PM IST
Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India fly to Australia to kick of their T20 World Cup campaign    

UPDATE: It's raining heavily now and the toss has been delayed. Stay tuned for more news 

Big update from BCCI: Due to wet outfield, the toss and match time for the IND v SA 2nd ODI at Lucknow has been pushed by half an hour. The toss will be at 1:30 pm IST. An the play will begin at 2:00 pm IST

South Africa squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi

Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the 1st ODI at Lucknow. Team India will field fringe players in the three-match series captained by Shikhar Dhawan.

