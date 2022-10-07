LIVE Ind vs Pak, Women's Asia Cup Cricket Score and Updates: Dar, Maroof steady Pak after India strike early

-

After 10 overs, 61-3. It is advantage India as they managed to bag three crucial wickets despite conceding runs aplenty. Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar provided crucial breakthroughs early on when the openers looked set for a big score

OUT! Deepti Sharma strikes again. Omaima Sohail out plum LBW. Sohail goes for a sweep, but misses as the ball spins and thumps into her pads in front of the stumps. Pak 33-3

OUT! Deepti Sharma strikes, Pakistan lose their second wicket. Opener Muneeba Ali steps out and tries to hit across the line, only to be beaten by the flight. Richa Ghosh cleans the stump. Pak

After 5 overs, Pakistan are 28-1. Its a mixed start for both team with the Pakistan openers starting well only to lose their way in the 5th over, while India will take it after breaking the opening partnership despite a poor start

OUT! Pooja Vastrakar strikes in her first over. Sidra Ameen walks back after edging one to Richa Ghosh. Just when Pakistan were looking steady, they lose a wicket and allow India a confidence-boosting breakthrough. Pak 26-1

Renuka Singh will open the bowling as Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen walk to the middle

Toss and Team Update 🚨



Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first.



2 changes for #TeamIndia as captain @ImHarmanpreet and @Radhay_21 are named in the side. 👍🏻👍🏻



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Q9KRCvhtzz…#INDvPAK | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/LjmoQYRurk — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 7, 2022 Pakistan (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

India (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first