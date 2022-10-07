e-Paper Get App
LIVE Ind vs Pak, Women's Asia Cup Cricket Score and Updates: Dar, Maroof steady Pak after India strike early
LIVE Ind vs Pak, Women's Asia Cup Cricket Score and Updates: Dar, Maroof steady Pak after India strike early

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 02:02 PM IST
07 October 2022 02:02 PM IST
07 October 2022 01:55 PM IST

After 10 overs, 61-3. It is advantage India as they managed to bag three crucial wickets despite conceding runs aplenty. Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar provided crucial breakthroughs early on when the openers looked set for a big score      

07 October 2022 01:55 PM IST
07 October 2022 01:55 PM IST

OUT! Deepti Sharma strikes again. Omaima Sohail out plum LBW. Sohail goes for a sweep, but misses as the ball spins and thumps into her pads in front of the stumps. Pak 33-3

07 October 2022 01:55 PM IST

OUT! Deepti Sharma strikes, Pakistan lose their second wicket. Opener Muneeba Ali steps out and tries to hit across the line, only to be beaten by the flight. Richa Ghosh cleans the stump. Pak   

07 October 2022 01:55 PM IST

After 5 overs, Pakistan are 28-1. Its a mixed start for both team with the Pakistan openers starting well only to lose their way in the 5th over, while India will take it after breaking the opening partnership despite a poor start     

07 October 2022 01:55 PM IST

OUT! Pooja Vastrakar strikes in her first over. Sidra Ameen walks back after edging one to Richa Ghosh. Just when Pakistan were looking steady, they lose a wicket and allow India a confidence-boosting breakthrough. Pak 26-1      

07 October 2022 01:55 PM IST

Renuka Singh will open the bowling as Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen walk to the middle  

07 October 2022 01:55 PM IST

Pakistan (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

07 October 2022 01:07 PM IST

India (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

07 October 2022 01:07 PM IST

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first 

07 October 2022 01:03 PM IST

Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates from India vs Pakistan match in the Women's Asia Cup 

