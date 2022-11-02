LIVE IND vs BAN T20 World Cup Match Cricket Score and Updates: KL, Rohit open proceedings for India...

02 November 2022 01:37 PM IST
The pitch is offering bounce and swing to the pacers as India batsman take a cautious approach against Taskin Ahmed. The collapse against SA still haunting the Indian openers it seems
02 November 2022 01:37 PM IST
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the middle for India. Taskin Ahmed with the new ball for Bangladesh
02 November 2022 01:08 PM IST
02 November 2022 01:06 PM IST
Bangladesh (playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed
02 November 2022 01:06 PM IST
India (playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
02 November 2022 01:06 PM IST
Rohit Sharma: Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn't play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and good atmosphere here. Good weather as well. We have one change. Axar is in for Hooda.
02 November 2022 01:37 PM IST
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan won the toss and put India in to bat
02 November 2022 01:06 PM IST
The Indian players obliged the fans with selfies and autographs, see pics
02 November 2022 01:06 PM IST
Adelaide saw showers and cloudy skies yesterday and the cloud cover continues over the Australian city but chances of rain is very less. Except a full match
02 November 2022 12:48 PM IST
Bangladesh squad: Shakib al Hasan (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali, Nasum Hossain, Mustafizur Rahaman
02 November 2022 12:48 PM IST
India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda
02 November 2022 12:48 PM IST
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of India vs Bangladesh match from Adelaide. After a disappointing outing against SA, the Men in Blue will look to get back to winning ways and virtually seal a place in the semis of the T20 World Cup.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)