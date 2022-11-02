e-Paper Get App
LIVE IND vs BAN T20 World Cup Match Cricket Score and Updates: KL, Rohit open proceedings for India

India would certainly start favourite in their penultimate Super 12 match

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma | Photo: BCCI
02 November 2022 01:37 PM IST

The pitch is offering bounce and swing to the pacers as India batsman take a cautious approach against Taskin Ahmed. The collapse against SA still haunting the Indian openers it seems    

02 November 2022 01:37 PM IST

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the middle for India. Taskin Ahmed with the new ball for Bangladesh    

02 November 2022 01:08 PM IST
02 November 2022 01:06 PM IST

Bangladesh (playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

02 November 2022 01:06 PM IST

India (playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

02 November 2022 01:06 PM IST

Rohit Sharma: Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn't play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and good atmosphere here. Good weather as well. We have one change. Axar is in for Hooda.

02 November 2022 01:37 PM IST

Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan won the toss and put India in to bat  

02 November 2022 01:06 PM IST

The Indian players obliged the fans with selfies and autographs, see pics   

02 November 2022 01:06 PM IST

Adelaide saw showers and cloudy skies yesterday and the cloud cover continues over the Australian city but chances of rain is very less. Except a full match  

02 November 2022 12:48 PM IST

Bangladesh squad: Shakib al Hasan (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali, Nasum Hossain, Mustafizur Rahaman

02 November 2022 12:48 PM IST

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda

02 November 2022 12:48 PM IST

Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of India vs Bangladesh match from Adelaide. After a disappointing outing against SA, the Men in Blue will look to get back to winning ways and virtually seal a place in the semis of the T20 World Cup.     

