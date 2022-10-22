e-Paper Get App
LIVE Aus vs NZ T20 World Cup Match Cricket Score and Updates: Toss at 12 noon
Live Updates

LIVE Aus vs NZ T20 World Cup Match Cricket Score and Updates: Toss at 12 noon

Ronald Chettiar
Updated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
22 October 2022 10:31 AM IST

Here's where you can catch all the action live on TV and online 

Aus vs NZ, T20 World Cup match: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online
article-image
22 October 2022 10:31 AM IST

There is a high chance of rain playing spoilsport in the match today.  

22 October 2022 10:31 AM IST

New Zealand squad: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Daryl Mitchell

22 October 2022 10:31 AM IST

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green

22 October 2022 10:31 AM IST

Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the opening match of the T20 World Cup between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground      

