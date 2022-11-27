Lionel Messi's wife, sons break into joyous celebration after Argentine captain scores against Mexico, watch viral video

Lionel Messi helped two-time winners Argentina to keep their FIFA World Cup knockout stage qualification on course with a 2-0 win over Latin American rivals Mexico at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Saturday.

Argentina, which lost their first match to Saudi Arabia, scored in the 64th minute through Messi to register their first win and three points.

Messi’s goal sent the La Albiceleste fans into delirium and the Argentine captain’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons were also seen celebrating his goal.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, a jubilant Antonela is seen enjoying her husband’s goal along with sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

messi’s family reaction after his goal IM IN TEARS😭😭 pic.twitter.com/miZKwarn16 — 🇦🇷 (@96temps) November 27, 2022

La Albiceleste struck a second time in the match through a gem of a goal from Endo Fernandez with three minutes left for the normal period of play to end.

Argentina now have three points after two matches and now are second in Group C with three points, tied with Saudi Arabia and one point behind leaders Poland, who beat the Saudis 2-0 in the earlier game.