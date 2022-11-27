e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLionel Messi's wife, sons break into joyous celebration after Argentine captain scores against Mexico, watch viral video

Lionel Messi's wife, sons break into joyous celebration after Argentine captain scores against Mexico, watch viral video

Argentina, which lost their first match to Saudi Arabia, scored in the 64th minute through Messi to register their first win and three points in FIFA World Cup 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Lionel Messi helped two-time winners Argentina to keep their FIFA World Cup knockout stage qualification on course with a 2-0 win over Latin American rivals Mexico at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Saturday.

Argentina, which lost their first match to Saudi Arabia, scored in the 64th minute through Messi to register their first win and three points.

Messi’s goal sent the La Albiceleste fans into delirium and the Argentine captain’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons were also seen celebrating his goal.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, a jubilant Antonela is seen enjoying her husband’s goal along with sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

La Albiceleste struck a second time in the match through a gem of a goal from Endo Fernandez with three minutes left for the normal period of play to end.

Argentina now have three points after two matches and now are second in Group C with three points, tied with Saudi Arabia and one point behind leaders Poland, who beat the Saudis 2-0 in the earlier game.

Read Also
FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi's magic ignites Argentina’s tournament before Fernández finishes off...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Lionel Messi's wife, sons break into joyous celebration after Argentine captain scores against...

Lionel Messi's wife, sons break into joyous celebration after Argentine captain scores against...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi's magic ignites Argentina’s tournament before Fernández finishes off...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi's magic ignites Argentina’s tournament before Fernández finishes off...

Inside Messi's wild celebration: Argentina party in dressing room following Mexico win, watch video

Inside Messi's wild celebration: Argentina party in dressing room following Mexico win, watch video

Watch: Messi fans from Bangladesh celebrate Argentina's win against Mexico

Watch: Messi fans from Bangladesh celebrate Argentina's win against Mexico

FIFA World Cup 2022: English player's wives and girlfriends spotted shopping in downtown Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: English player's wives and girlfriends spotted shopping in downtown Qatar