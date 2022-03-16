Lionel Messi to stay at PSG beyond 2021-22 season despite criticism

Argentine star footballer Lionel Messi is planning to continue his association with French club PSG beyond the 2021-22 season.

Despite heavy criticism amidst PSG's exit from the Champions League against Real Madrid last week, the former Barcelona superstar is determined to make his stay in Paris a success.

According to a report in British website The Daily Mail, Messi is eager to win the French League as well as the Champions League with the Parisian club.

Messi and teammate Neymar were heavily booed by fans during their league match against Bordeaux last Sunday. The supporters expressed their frustration by painting graffiti on the walls of the team’s training ground demanding the sacking of President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 04:44 PM IST