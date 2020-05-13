Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has chosen his G.O.A.T

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has joined in on the 'Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi' debate.

11 of the last 12 Ballon d’Or awards have been shared between the Argentine and Portuguese forwards.

Both, Messi and Ronaldo have set countless records, while also breaking old ones.

Klopp has faced both the players many times with Dortmund and Liverpool, and the German manager rates Messi higher than Ronaldo.

"For me Messi, but I couldn't admire Ronaldo more than I do already. The explanation is the following. We've played against both already and both are almost impossible to defend. But Messi has much lower physical requirements from birth on," Klopp told freekickerz in a video uploaded on their YouTube channel

"If you could paint yourself a perfect player, it would have Ronaldo's height, he could jump and run as high or quick as Ronaldo can do.

"And what is then even added to that is his total attitude, it is absolutely perfect and professional, it couldn't be any better," the 2019-20 Champions League winning coach added.

"And on the other side there is the small Messi who makes everything look so simple. And therefore I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch," he added.

Earlier, legends David Beckham and Kaka weighed in on the age old debate and according to them, Messi has the edge to be the G.O.A.T (Greatest of all time).