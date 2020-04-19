Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? David Beckham has chosen his G.O.A.T

Veteran footballer David Beckham recently drew comparisons between two of the greats, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, saying the Argentine to be a cut above.

11 of the last 12 Ballon d’Or awards have been shared between the two.

Having clinched the Golden Ball for a record sixth time in December, Messi thus earned Beckham’s vote when it comes to who is the best.

“He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him.

“He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest," Beckham told Telam.

He also spoke about the time he faced Messi in the Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain in 2013, noting: “We were ahead and then he came on and Barcelona scored.”