 Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina Skipper Left Out Of Squad For World Cup Qualifiers Against Chile & Colombia
Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina Skipper Left Out Of Squad For World Cup Qualifiers Against Chile & Colombia

Lionel Messi continues to recover from an ankle ligament injury sustained during Argentina's victory over Colombia

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Argentina captain Lionel Messi will miss his team's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia next month due to injury.

The 37-year-old was a glaring omission from the Albiceleste's 28-man squad named on Monday as he continues to recover from an ankle ligament injury sustained during Argentina's victory over Colombia in the Copa America final in July, reported Xinhua.

Veteran River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani was also left out, as was Roma forward Paulo Dybala.

Midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez and striker Valentin Castellanos were called up for the first time while young talents Alejandro Garnacho, Valentin Carboni, Valentin Barco and Matias Soule were also included.

Argentina will meet Chile in Buenos Aires on September 5 and Colombia in Barranquilla five days later.

The Albiceleste are currently top of the 10-team South American qualifying group with 15 points from six games so far.

Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Walter Benitez (PSV Eindhoven), Geronimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), German Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Valentin Barco (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez (West Ham United), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur), Ezequiel Fernandez (Al Qadsiah), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Leandro Paredes (AS Roma).

Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Matias Soule (AS Roma), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Valentin Carboni (Olympique Marseille), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Valentin Castellanos (Lazio).

