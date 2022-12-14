Lionel Messi confirms retirement, says FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be his last for Argentina

Lionel Messi enthralled the fans at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar during the team’s 3-0 win over Croatia to reach the final on Tuesday.

Messi converted a penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julián Alvarez, leading Argentina to a dominating win.

It will be Messi's second World Cup final — Argentina lost the other one to Germany in 2014 — in what might be his last appearance at the tournament.

Messi confirmed that he will retire after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on December 18

"I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole

"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," added the Argentina captain.

The 35-year-old is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

Messi became Argentina's record scorer at World Cups with his third penalty of the tournament taking him to 11 goals in total — one more than Gabriel Batistuta

He also tied the record for most appearances at the World Cup by playing for the 25th time, the same number as Lothar Matthäus of Germany.