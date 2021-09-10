Lionel Messi breaks Pele's goal scoring record, guides Argentina to victory in World Cup qualifiers

Lionel Messi surpassed Brazil legend Pele's South American goal scoring record with a hat-trick that powered Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Bolivia in the World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, as per an India Today report.

Messi thus became the highest goal scorer in the history of South American football, netting 79 goals for Argentina, overtaking the Brazilian’s tally of 77.

The 34 year old opened the way for his national side at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires in the presence of about 20,000 fans in the 14th minute. Moving the ball between a Bolivian defender's legs, he shot from outside the box to the right of Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.

The Argentina Captain once more showcased his style and added the second goal in the 64th minute. Messi and striker Lautaro Martinez exchanged four quick passes to put the former in terrific place, still having time to dribble past one defender before scoring.

Messi notched up his his hat-trick in the 88th minute from close range after getting a rebound from Lampe.

With this, Argentina now have 18 points in second place while Bolivia has six sitting in the ninth position.

Brazil and Argentina will have one game less than the event following this international window since their superclasico on Sunday was suspended. FIFA is yet to take the decision over the match.

The top four teams in South American qualifiers will get direct berths at next year’s World Cup in Qatar, and the team finishing fifth will have to play an intercontinental playoff.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 11:28 AM IST