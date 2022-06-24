Lionel Messi Birthday: Footballer's wife Antonela Roccuzzo posts heartwarming message as Argentine turns 35

Lionel Messi with wife Antonela Roccuzzo | Pic: Instagram

Argentina football great Lionel Messi turned 35 on June 24 and the PSG superstar’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo wished her husband with a heartwarming message on social media.

Antonela Instagrammed a series of pictures with Messi and captioned it: “Happy Birthday my love. Loving you more is impossible!!!!”

Messi, who joined PSG from Barcelona last summer, is spending quality time with his family in Ibiza during the summer break. He was joined by his long-time friend and former Barcelona midfielder, Cesc Fabregas and his wife Daniella Semaan.

Both families rented a £60,000-a-week yacht in the Mediterranean Sea.