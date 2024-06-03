'Life Puts You In Situations Where Things Are Tough’: Hardik Pandya Breaks Silence On Boos & Backlash From Fans During IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Team India vice-captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened up about the difficult phase that he has encountered in recent times ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Ireland at the newly built Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, June 5.

Things haven't gone well for Hardik Pandya ever since he was ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 due to an ankle injury, which he sustained during the match against Sri Lanka. The 31-year-old received backlash from the Mumbai Indians' fans for replacing Rohit Sharma as a skipper.

Criticism against Hardik Pandya furthered after Mumbai Indians' became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament. Over the last couple of months, Hardik has been in the news for all wrong reasons.

Hardik Pandya on his difficult

Speaking to Star Sports, Hardik Pandya highlighted the importance of staying in a tough situation as it teaches you valuable lessons. He added that leaving yourself from the tough situation will not help you get the desire result.

"Eventually, I always believe that you have to stay in a battle. Sometimes, life puts you in a situation where things are difficult for you. What I believe is that if you leave the game and field, you won't able to get what exactly you want from your sport or result stand point." Team India vice-captain.

Hardik Pandya had a forgettable season in his first stint as Mumbai Indians captain. Not only the five-time IPL champions were the first to be knocked out of the IPL 2024, but they finished at the bottom of the points table in the league.

The all-rounder didn't have best season as he managed to score only 216 runs at an average of 16 and picked only 11 wickets with an economy rate of 10.75 in 14 matches.

'I have been process-driven': Hardik Pandya

Team India vice-captain explained how he has remained focus and driven by the process amid the difficult phase of his career. He added that ups and downs are part and parcel of one's journey and the all-rounder has gone through such phases many times.

"It has been difficult, but at the same time, I have been process-driven, I have tried to follow the same routines I used to follow earlier. At the same point of time, these things can happen. These are phases that come and go and I have gone through that phase many times." Hardik Pandya said.

Hardik Pandya showed the glimpses of his return to form when he played an unbeaten quickfire knock of 43 off 24 balls in Team India's 60-run run over Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up in New York.

The star all-rounder will look to fire up in the showpiece event.