'Life And Cricket Gave It Back To Me': Sanju Samson Reflects On T20 World Cup 2024 Selection

Sanju Samson |

Despite being focused on leading his team in the IPL, the thought of the impending T20 World Cup selections was at the back of his mind and he has come "most prepared" for the global showpiece, said Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper had another successful IPL season where he scored 531 runs including five half-centuries and he finally got his due when he was selected in the 15-member India squad for the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies.

"This is the most prepared or experienced Sanju Samson has come into this World Cup, actually," said Samson in video posted by the BCCI on Monday.

"Ten years of lots and lots of failures, few successes here and there. Life in cricket has taught me everything I needed to know before we come to this crucial tournament."

"One of the best things which could have happened to my career" - Sanju Samson on World Cup selection

A highly underrated wicketkeeper-batter, Samson despite his prolific run with the bat in the IPL, has played just 16 ODIs and 25 T20Is.

"The IPL covered all my mind space, I think. There was a lot to do, there was a lot to think being the captain of the side. I think my mind was always occupied, but somewhere at the back of the mind it was there, the World Cup selections are also around."

The 29-year-old added that getting the call-up to represent the country in the World Cup was like a dream come true.

"It was a huge thing, actually. It was like one of the best things which could have happened to my career and those thoughts keep on playing."

🗣️🗣️ 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝘾𝙪𝙥 𝙎𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙝𝙪𝙜𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜



Staying positive, learnings from setbacks and warm reception from fans 🤗



Up close and personal with Sanju Samson 👌👌 - By @RajalArora



WATCH 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | @sanjusamson — BCCI (@BCCI) June 3, 2024

The Kerala cricketer said that despite having a remarkable season, where his side led the IPL table for most part, he knew securing a place in the India side was not a surety.

"I knew I've had a reasonable good season in the IPL where I do have my chances to get in. But, at the same time, I knew how tough it is. It can be either both sides because it depends on what the team wants, the exact combination our team management or the selectors are looking for," said Samson.

"So the moment I got convinced that 'Sanju you are ready', I think the life and cricket gave it back to me. So, that's how I like to look at it. So, it was a great moment."

India play their opening match against Ireland on Wednesday.