'Let's not divide': Harbhajan Singh shocked by attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pak

Scores of protesters surrounded the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province, threatening to overrun the Sikh holy site if their demands for the release of suspects in an alleged forced conversion case were not met, it was reported.

However, the protesters dispersed after several hours on Friday evening following successful negotiations with government representatives, which led to the release of the arrested persons, reports Dawn news.

Concerned about the protestive events, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh took to twitter sharing videos of a man openly threatening to overrun the Sikh holy site and build a mosque. He urged Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to do the needful.

"Don’t know what’s wrong with some people why can’t they live in peace.. Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place..very sad to see this," the spinner wrote.

"God is one..let’s not divide it and create hate among each other’s.. let’s be human first and respect each other’s.. Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place @ImranKhanPTI plz do the needful" added Singh.