'Let's Make This Season Memorable': Mohammed Shami Excited To Return To Competitive Cricket After 360 Days

Mohammed Shami. | (Image Credits: Instagram)

Indian pace veteran Mohammed Shami expressed happiness at being cleared to play his first competitive cricket match in almost a year during the ongoing Ranji Trophy, in which he will represent Bengal against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Shami is set to return to action as the Bengal Ranji Team will lock horns against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match in Indore starting on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Shami said that "360 days is a long time" away from the game and he looks to represent his state with "same passion and energy.

"Back in Action, 360 days is a long long time!! All set for the Ranji Trophy. Now back on the domestic stage with the same passion and energy. Huge thanks to all my fans for your endless love, support, and motivation,- let's make this season memorable!" said Shami's post.

Following the end of the ODI World Cup 2023, the India pacer suffered an ankle injury, which forced him to stay away from the field since November last year. The right-arm seamer was also not considered for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia.

Shami, who set the WC 2023 on fire by becoming the leading wicket-taker, taking 24 wickets in just seven matches at an average of 10.70 with three five-wicket hauls, had his best figures of 7/57 against New Zealand in the semifinals. After India's heart-breaking loss to Australia, Men in Blue redeemed themselves with the ICC T20 World Cup win in the Caribbean by beating South Africa by seven runs, however, the pacer could not be a part of this redemption tale and had to watch from the sidelines.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary, Naresh Ojha on Tuesday informed the fast bowler's return.

"In a major boost to Indian cricket and the Bengal Ranji Trophy team, star pacer Mohammad Shami will make a comeback into competitive cricket for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match in Indore starting on Wednesday," Naresh Ojha said in an official statement.

"Shami, who has been out of competitive action since India's ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad last November, will spearhead the Bengal pace bowling attack against Madhya Pradesh. Shami's inclusion in the Bengal team will not just be a big boost but also lift the morale of the entire team, which aims to make it to the next round of the Ranji Trophy," the statement added.

Bengal are currently in the fifth spot in the points table with 8 points from 4 games. They bagged bagged three crucial points from their last match against Karnataka. With his return to domestic cricket, Shami will be eyeing a comeback to the Indian Cricket Team ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy and also in franchise cricket, Indian Premier League in 2025.

If included in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad later, Shami's return would be a huge boost to India, which is taking quite an inexperienced bowling group Down Under, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj leading the attack alongside a newer crop of pacers like Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep.

Shami has a fine record in Australia, taking 31 wickets in eight Tests at an average of 32.16, with best figures of 6/56.

Bengal squad for Ranji Trophy:

Anustup Majumdar (capt), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Ishan Porel, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Kaif, Rohit Kumar, Rishav Vivek, Mohammed Shami.