Lethal striker Jyoti slams a dozen goals: WIFA postpones Women Football League indefinitely

Mumbai: Jyoti Chouhan was once again in terrific striking form and scored a dozen (12) goals as Footie First, Mumbai steamrolled past Next Sports Academy, Palghar 17-0 in a one-sided third round match of the Western India Football Association (WIFA) Women’s Football League, at the Cooperage ground here on Monday.

Jyoti’s teammates, Mamta Kumari and Priyanka Gurung contributed with three and two goals respectively to complete the huge margin of victory.

Earlier, India Rush SC, Mumbai also produced an impressive performance and blanked Pacangan FC, Satara 8-0. Strikers Tanvi R. and Ashelle Pereira both scored a brace of goals each while Rachel D’Costa, Nirmala Durve, Riya D’Souza and Laura Estibeiro netted one each to seal the win.

In the third match, PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC, Mumbai got the better of Amma FC, Nagpur by a clear 3-0 margin. Bhagwati Chauhan, Iawanlang Nongbet and Sasmita Behera all struck one goal each to secure the win.

According to WIFA Hon. General Secretary Souter Vaz, the association has decided to indefinitely postpone the remainder of the Women’s Football League in lieu of the Maharashtra government’s decision to impose strict Covid-19 lockdown restrictions amid the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

The WIFA organising committee will wait for the situation in the state to improve and the lockdown restrictions relaxed before taking a decision on when to resume the league.